Youth wearing 'War Against Drugs' T-shirt caught with 6g heroin in Hamad village

In an ironic turn of events, a youth wearing a T-shirt carrying the message ‘War Against Drugs’ was allegedly caught selling narcotics by residents of Hamad village. Villagers reportedly recovered pouches containing suspected drugs and a mini weighing scale from his possession.

The accused, identified as Kikkar Singh (25), was apprehended in Hamad village under the Lakho Ke Behram police station area. The entire incident was recorded by villagers, and the video later surfaced on social media.

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The video purportedly shows villagers recovering drug pouches and a small weighing scale from the youth’s pocket and questioning him about the source of the same. Some villagers were also seen thrashing him before he was handed over to the police.

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Village sarpanch Manjinder Singh alleged that Kikkar had been involved in drug peddling in the village for some time and had been warned repeatedly. Despite the warnings, he allegedly returned to the village to sell drugs, following which residents caught him red-handed on Thursday.

The sarpanch said the village was prepared to fully cooperate with the police in efforts to curb drug trafficking.

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DSP Guruharsahai Tejinderpal Singh said the Lakho Ke Behram police had registered an FIR (No. 165) against Kikkar Singh under the NDPS Act after recovering 6 grams of heroin from his possession. He said the investigation was underway and police were also trying to ascertain the source of the drugs.