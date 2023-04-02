Youth’s body found in canal in Moga village; kin allege murder by girlfriend’s family

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, April 2

The body of a 19-year old boy, a student of Class-X, was found from a canal on the outskirts of Badduwal village on Sunday. The deceased youth has been identified as Rashpal Singh, son of Jagsir Singh, a resident of Badduwal village.

His family alleged that he was hanged to death by the family members and some relatives of his minor girlfriend, when he had gone to meet her at their house on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Badduwal village in Dharamkot sub-division of the Moga district.

On the complaint of the boy’s family, the police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against the alleged accused and further investigations are in progress.

Rashpal’s father Jagsir Singh alleged that his son was hanged to death with the help of a rope by two uncles of the girl, Gurtej Singh and Shinda Singh, with the help of their nephew (girl’s brother) Sukhpreet Singh after the girl’s mother woke up at night and raised an alarm that someone had entered their house.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Gurtej Singh, Shinda Singh and Sukhpreet Singh allegedly caught hold of Rashpal Singh and took him to an abandoned room and hanged him from a grill with the help of a rope till he died on the spot.

Later, they took his body and threw it in a canal flowing on the outskirts of the village, Jagsir Singh alleged. They then carried the body on a motorcycle to throw it in the canal, he added.

When the parents of the youth on Sunday morning found that Rashpal was missing from the house, his father Jagsir Singh and uncle Jagjit Singh launched a search to find him. After a few hours of searching, they found his body in the canal.

They then informed the local police. Dharamkot SHO Jaswarinder Singh reached the spot along with his subordinates. The cops took the body into custody and sent it to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination, which would be conducted on Monday, police official said.

The SHO said a manhunt has been launched to arrest the alleged accused as they have run away from their homes.

#Moga