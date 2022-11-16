Youth’s body found stuffed in suitcase outside Jalandhar railway station

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 15

The body of a man, appearing to be in his early 30s, was found stuffed in a suitcase outside the railway station in Jalandhar city on Tuesday, the police said.

As per information, a passerby informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) about an abandoned red suitcase lying near the bushes just outside the railway station around 7 am. Following this, a police team reached the spot and took the suitcase in its possession.

The entire area was sealed and a forensic investigation team was called to the spot. The body was taken out and sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“From the preliminary investigation, it was found that the suitcase had been lying outside the railway station since Monday night. On examining the CCTV footage, it was found that a young man, who also appears to be in his 30s, dropped the suitcase,” said GRP SHO Ashok Kumar. He said the body had not been identified yet, but the victim was wearing a ring having a name. “We are yet to ascertain if the name written on it is of the victim or someone known to him,” he said. The SHO said a case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered and efforts were on to arrest the accused.