Youths thrash ASI at Anandpur Sahib

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, October 25

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the police got injured when he was allegedly attacked by local youths when he tried to stop them from creating nuisance at the Ram Leela ground in Ganguwal village, near here, yesterday. The cop, identified as Harpal Singh, has been admitted to the civil hospital. He suffered a fracture in his left arm.

The victim said he was on duty with another cop at the Ram Leela ground when around 11 pm five youths came in a car near the venue and started playing vulgar songs on high volume. The ASI said when he asked them to stop the music, they sped away only to return and tried to hit him with the speeding car.

He said the occupants of the car attacked him with wooden planks. While one of them hit the victim on his arm, others thrashed him, he alleged.

Anandpur Sahib SHO Harkirat Singh said a case under Sections 323, 186, 353, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against Harman, a local resident, and four unidentified miscreants. The police conducted raids at their homes today but nobody could be nabbed, he added.

#Anandpur Sahib