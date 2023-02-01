YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 31

A play titled “Ammi”, a cricket match and authors’ meet were held today in Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, on the first day of its platinum jubilee celebrations.

Various authors — Roopinder Singh, Mandeep Singh Rai, Neelkamal Puri, Simrita Sarao Dhir and Harnihal Singh Sidhu — held an interactive book review session with the students.

They held discussions on best-selling books, including “In the Shadow of the Pines”, “The Patiala Quartet”, “Sikhs”, “The Rainbow Acres” and “Burning Bright”. The authors shared their experiences and inspirations behind their books. The session was co-conducted by members of The Book Lovers Retreat, Patiala.

The book review session was followed by the play “Ammi”, which was staged by Punjabi actress Nirmal Rishi, students and faculty members. Directed by Manpal Tiwana, the play revolves around children, who abandon their parents at old age. The cast included Rishi, Tiwana, Mona Gurkiran Kaur, Udhaypreet Sidhu, Neetu Chopra, Professor Sukhpal Singh, Sabreena, Surbhi, Sivinder Bajaj and Angad Tiwana.

“This play highlights the plight of a woman and how she can change her destiny,” said Udhaypreet Sidhu, an ICSE 97 batch student.

YPS chairman Malvinder Singh, interim chief of Olympic Council of Asia Randhir Singh, Rani Hari Priya Kaur from the YPS Board of Governors, IPS Amarjot Singh Gill (retired), YPS director Aman Kaur Gill, Maj Gen BS Grewal, Naininder Singh Dhillon, Adish Bajaj, Mona Gurkiran Grewal and Aaeeyna Sood were present on the occasion.

