Patiala: Yadavindra Public School's platinum jubilee celebrations conclude, three books released

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 5

The four-day platinum jubilee foundation day celebrations of Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, concluded on a literary note on Sunday. Three books written by students and alumni were released on the concluding day at Captain Amarinder Singh Auditorium.

The day witnessed the release of three books — ‘SAGAS’, ‘Patiala Diary’ and ‘OYE Times’. The ‘SAGAS’ includes the school’s journey and history in 75 verses. ‘Patiala Diary’consists of a collection of short stories written by talented writers of the school. ‘OYE Times’ is a collection of personal experiences penned down by the school alumnus.

The event started with the arrival of Chairman of the YPS Board of Governors, Malvinder Singh. A special message from PM Narendra Modi and Capt Amarinder Singh congratulating YPS on completing 75 years was also displayed.