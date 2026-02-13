Yudh Nashian Virudh: 171 drug peddlers arrested, 8 kg of heroin seized

Continuing the statewide campaign against the drug menace, the police raided 388 locations on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to information, the operation led to the arrest of 171 drug peddlers.

Advertisement

The police registrated 95 FIRs across the state. With this, the number of arrested drug peddlers reached 49,436 in 348 days.

Advertisement

The raids have resulted in the seizure of 8.03 kg heroin, 500 gm opium, 617 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 1.27 lakh in drug money from those held.

More than 120 police teams, comprising 1,100 police personnel, conducted raids across the state.

Advertisement

The drive against the menace was launched on March 1 last year.

The state government has also constituted a five-member Cabinet sub-committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the campaign.

The state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy— enforcement, de-addiction and prevention (EDP) — to eradicate drugs.