Yuva Sangam delegation concludes Punjab visit with cultural celebrations at Mohali IISER 

A week-long cultural exchange visit to Punjab by 47 students from Gujarat under the Ministry of Education’s Yuva Sangam initiative concluded at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, with an evening celebrating the spirit of cultural diversity and Punjab’s rich traditions.

Mohali IISER Director Prof Anil K Tripathi welcomed the visiting students to the campus following their visits to Ludhiana and Amritsar, marking the culmination of an enriching journey that combined academic exposure, industrial visits and cultural experiences.

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The concluding programme featured an inspiring interaction with para-athlete Ajay Raj, who encouraged students to embrace challenges, remain determined and never give up in the pursuit of their goals.

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Renowned Punjabi folk artist Balkar Singh Sidhu added a vibrant cultural dimension to the programme. During the students’ stay on the IISER Mohali campus, he conducted a Bhangra workshop, introducing them to the energetic movements, rhythm and traditions of Punjab’s popular folk dance.

The traditional Punjabi martial art of ‘Gatka’ was another highlight of the evening. The performers enthralled the audience with their skillful movements, weapon-handling techniques and displays of agility, offering the visiting students a glimpse into Punjab’s martial heritage.

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The week-long programme exposed the delegation to Punjab’s educational institutions, industrial ecosystem, historical landmarks and spiritual traditions. Visits to Panjab University, Punjab Agricultural University and the Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, provided insights into the state’s academic and research environment, while visits to Patiala, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana and Amritsar offered opportunities to understand its cultural diversity and social traditions.

Prof Anil K Tripathi, Director, IISER Mohali, said, “The successful completion of Yuva Sangam reflects the programme’s ability to bring students closer to the culture, heritage and achievements of another state through meaningful, first-hand experiences. We are happy that the delegation could experience Punjab beyond its landmarks, building memories and connections that will last well beyond the visit.”