Zero tolerance to corruption in BJP, says Rajnath Singh

Hoshiarpur/Sujanpur, Feb 4

Targeting the Congress government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said there was zero tolerance to corruption in the BJP, and the party wouldn’t mind shunting out MLAs who faced even a single charge of corruption.

Rajnath was here at Goiwal village of Talwara block to campaign for BJP’s Dasuya candidate Raghunath Singh Rana. He arrived in a helicopter from Pathankot around 12 noon. Warming up the election atmosphere in the kandi area of Dasuya on a chilly and rainy day, Rajnath said external and internal forces were trying to create differences between Hindus and Sikhs, but no one could harm the deep and strong relationship.

Speaking at the party’s voter interaction programme, the Defence Minister said PM Narendra Modi had worked to stop corruption through digitisation. He stressed the day a splatter of corruption falls on any MLA of the party, it wouldn’t hesitate in expelling the MLA concerned.

At Sujanpur, canvassing for sitting MLA Dinesh Singh Babbu, the Defence Minister assured the locals of resolving the the controversial issue of 27,500 acres taken over by the Forest Department. “If our party comes to power, I will try to resolve the issue once and for all,” he said. The minister also trained guns on the Congress party, questioning “what was its contribution in nation building.” Later Rajnath addressed a gathering in Gurdaspur in favour of the BJP candidate Parminder Singh Gill. —

