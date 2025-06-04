Zirakpur, Sohana, Airport SHOs among 24 transferred in Mohali police reshuffle

Mohali police on Wednesday reshuffled 24 cops within the district, changing Zirakpur, Sohana, Mullanpur, IT City and Airport Station House Officers (SHO) among others.

Inspector Amandeep Singh has replaced Simran Singh at Sohana. Simran has now been posted to Lalru police station. Lalru SHO Satinder Singh has now taken charge at Zirakpur police station, while Ajitesh Kaushal has been posted at Airport police station. Inspector Amandeep Tarika is the new Mullanpur SHO.

Inspector Navdeep Sharma and Inspector Gauravbans Singh have taken charge at Sadar Kurali and City Kurali police stations. Inspector Amandeep Kaur has been moved from the Cyber Crime police station to take over as SHO of the Women Cell. Additionally, six cops have been posted to the Anti-Narcotics Cell.