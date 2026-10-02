'Zombie drug' concerns grip Punjab again, video shows girl zoned out; Sukhbir targets AAP govt

A video purportedly showing a young girl in a suspected drug-induced state at the grain market in Bathinda has surfaced on social media, prompting the police to admit her to a government-run de-addiction centre.

The 18-second video, in which the girl is seen unable to control herself and falling, was widely circulated on social media. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also shared the visuals on X and targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the drug menace.

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Yadwinder Singh, SHO of Kotwali police station, said the girl hailed from Jaito in Faridkot district and was admitted to the government-run de-addiction centre on Thursday. Sources said her mother had also reached the hospital.

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The police said it was not yet known how or why the girl had reached Bathinda.

In a social media post, Sukhbir said the visuals had “shaken the conscience of Punjab” and alleged that the government had failed to protect the youth despite its ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign. He said Punjab needed freedom from drugs rather than “a government high on its own publicity”.

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The latest video comes amid a renewed debate over the drug menace in Bathinda, with several videos surfacing in recent weeks.

Last month, SAD had shared a purported sting video alleging easy availability of ‘chitta’ in Sangat Kalan village. The police subsequently registered an FIR, arrested suspects and conducted a cordon-and-search operation in the area.

A few days later, a youth was found dead with a syringe stuck in his arm at Jai Singhwala village, further intensifying the debate over drug abuse in the district.