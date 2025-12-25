1 killed, 3 injured as car hits tree on National Highway 62

A speeding car lost control on Abohar-Sriganganagar-Bikaner National Highway 62 today, veered off the road, and crashed into a tree before overturning. The car was severely damaged in the accident, resulting in the death of one youth on the spot, while three others sustained serious injuries. All the occupants were traveling from Hanumangarh towards Jaisalmer. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Police Inspector Bhajan Lal said that the car went off the road near Malkisar after the driver suddenly lost control and hit a tree. The impact was so severe that the car overturned and was completely wrecked. All four occupants were trapped inside the car and were rescued with great difficulty with the help of local people and the 108-emergency ambulance service.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police and ambulance teams reached the spot. All the injured were immediately taken to the government hospital, where doctors conducted a preliminary examination. Doctors declared one young man dead. The deceased has been identified as Arvind Rajput (25), a resident of Hanumangarh town. The police handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem examination.

The injured, Vishal Bishnoi (21) of Manda, Anish Bishnoi (25) of Chak 25-MOD village and Jatin Aggarwal (25) of Goluwala, were given first-aid at the hospital. Considering their condition critical, the doctors referred them to PBM Hospital, Bikaner. Their condition is stable, but the injuries are serious, police said.