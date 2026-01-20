DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Rajasthan / 16 injured as Rajasthan-bound bus overturns on Delhi-Mumbai expressway

16 injured as Rajasthan-bound bus overturns on Delhi-Mumbai expressway

According to the police, the bus had departed from Delhi for Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Monday night

article_Author
PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:06 PM Jan 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

Sixteen passengers were injured after a Bhilwara-bound sleeper bus overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway here, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The accident occurred near Bhankdoji village when the driver fell asleep at the wheel, they said. According to the police, the bus had departed from Delhi for Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Monday night.

Advertisement

As it approached Bhankdoji, the driver dozed off and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. Most passengers were asleep at the time of the crash, the police said.

Advertisement

Locals reached the spot after the incident to assist with rescue operations. Upon receiving information, a police team also reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals in Nuh and Ferozpur Jhirka.

Two passengers, identified as Sachin and Prithvi from Delhi, sustained serious injuries and were referred to a hospital in the national capital for further treatment, the police said.

Advertisement

Other injured passengers receiving treatment in Firozpur Jhirka include Nisha and Atul from Delhi, Dheeraj from Palwal, Reena and Kanhaiyalal from Udaipur, and Rahul from Naulakha. Other passengers sustained minor injuries.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred due to the driver dozing off. We are examining nearby CCTV footage to gather more accurate information about the accident," said Ferozpur Jhirka Police Station House Officer Subhash Chand.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts