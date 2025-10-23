2 army men save family of 3 after car loses control on Jodhpur-Jaipur highway

Timely and swift action by two Army officials saved a family, including a toddler, who got stuck inside their car after it fell into a roadside ditch on the Jodhpur-Jaipur highway on Thursday.

The accident occurred on the highway near Kaparda in Jodhpur at about 8am, when the family was heading towards Jaipur. As their car zoomed past a vehicle — in which Army men, Captain Abhishek Choudhary and Naik Sri Ram, were travelling — one of its tyres burst. Subsequently, the car lost control, flipped, and fell into a roadside ditch.

The Army officer said they stopped their vehicle and rushed to the spot to help the car’s occupants — a man, his wife and their toddler son — who were trapped inside.

The car's doors were jammed, and the family was unable to open them, said Choudhary.

Choudhary and Sri Ram managed to break open the door with the help of a local. They first rescued the toddler, followed by the mother and father.

Choudhary said that the parents were safe as they were wearing seatbelts, but the child sustained minor injuries, as he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The officer alerted the local authorities and emergency services and left only after ensuring that assistance was underway.