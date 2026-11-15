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Home / Rajasthan / 2 arrested in Punjab for Rajasthan railway track blast; both from Gurdaspur

2 arrested in Punjab for Rajasthan railway track blast; both from Gurdaspur

Woman among two accused; police detain others suspected of involvement in November 3 blast near 50 GB village

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ANI
Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Updated At : 01:52 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line after the incident. Image credit: Sri Ganganagar Police/ANI
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Two people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with a blast on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line near 50 GB village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, officials said.

The development came following an investigation by the district police with input from security agencies. The blast had occurred on November 3.

The arrested accused were identified as Devendra Singh and Mahakdeep Kaur, both residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Police have also detained other individuals suspected of being involved in the incident or assisting in the execution of the suspected blast.

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Following the arrests, police have launched an intensive interrogation of the accused to ascertain further details about the incident and establish the role of other suspected persons.

Bikaner Inspector General of Police (IGP) Om Prakash and Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar are personally questioning the accused as part of the investigation.

Two cement pillars supporting railway tracks were damaged in a suspected blast near 50 GB village on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway on November 3. Police had earlier ruled out any link with the 7.5 kg of RDX recently recovered in the border region.

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"There is no connection with the seized RDX, till now," Sri Ganganagar SP Harishankar had said.

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