2 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Rajasthan’s Jalore

Two people -- a bus conductor and a government schoolteacher -- were killed and 10 others injured as a speeding private bus collided with a truck on a national highway in Jalore district on Sunday, police said.

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The accident occurred on the Sanchore Deesa National Highway near the Paladar border area.

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Police rushed to the scene and restored traffic after removing the damaged vehicles.

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Station House Officer Nainaram Chaudhary said the passenger bus was travelling from Bedia in Barmer to Palanpur in Gujarat and had picked up passengers from Sanchore.

"The impact was severe, damaging the front portions of both vehicles extensively," the SHO said.

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Police said two of the injured -- Hanjaram Meghwal (53), a resident of Sanchore, and bus conductor Maru Khana (38) from Barmer -- died during treatment.

Police said that of the 10 injured, four are in a serious condition, while the others sustained minor injuries, and all are getting treatment at government and private hospitals in Sanchore.

Police have detained the truck driver, helper and the bus driver for questioning, officials said.