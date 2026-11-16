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Home / Rajasthan / 2 suspicious boxes found near Anupgarh rail track following information from Nov 3 blast accused

2 suspicious boxes found near Anupgarh rail track following information from Nov 3 blast accused

Police are awaiting examination of the objects by the bomb disposal squad to establish whether they contain explosives

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 03:22 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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A police officer said that the accused had disclosed during questioning that they had also planted bombs in the area on October 12-13. Pic: iStock
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Police on Monday found two suspicious boxes near a railway track in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district after the two accused arrested in connection with the November 3 railway track blast claimed that they had planted bombs in the area.

"The suspicious objects were found near a 'mazar' close to the Ramsinghpur-Anupgarh railway track. The area has been cordoned off the area and bomb disposal squad has been informed," a police official said.

Police are awaiting examination of the objects by the bomb disposal squad to establish whether they contain explosives.

The officer said that the accused had disclosed during questioning that they had also planted bombs in the area on October 12-13.

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"When we went to verify the information, we found two suspicious boxes that appeared to be bombs," he said.

"We have restricted public movement in the area and informed the bomb disposal squad and railway authorities," the officer said.

The development comes a day after Rajasthan Police announced the arrest of Mahakdeep Kaur and Devendra Singh from Punjab's Gurdaspur district in connection with the November 3 blast on the railway track in the Ramsinghpur police station area.

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The blast occurred about 45 minutes after a passenger train had passed through the area. The explosion created a crater about two feet deep between the rails.

The arrests were made on November 14 during a joint operation by Rajasthan ATS, Sri Ganganagar police, Punjab Counter Intelligence and Gurdaspur police.

According to police, preliminary investigation indicated that the accused were allegedly acting on instructions from Pakistan-based handlers.

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Investigators had earlier said the accused attempted to plant a timer bomb on the railway track on October 12-13, but the device failed to explode due to a technical defect.

Police said the November 3 explosion was carried out using another time bomb allegedly supplied by a Pakistan-based handler.

The two accused are being questioned to ascertain the involvement of other persons and the extent of the suspected network.

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