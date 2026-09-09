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Home / Rajasthan / 2-year-old toddler molested at Kota play school; FIR lodged

2-year-old toddler molested at Kota play school; FIR lodged

The girl's mother told police the child had uttered only 2 words — 'uncle' and 'finger'

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PTI
Kota, Updated At : 05:19 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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A toddler was allegedly sexually assaulted in a play school here, with the police registering a case against an unidentified person, officials said on Wednesday.

Police have also collected DNA samples from male staff members at the play school and others who came in contact with the girl.

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According to the complaint filed by the girl's family, she complained of abdominal pain on August 30. When treatment failed to provide relief, the family consulted a woman doctor on September 3, who noticed marks around the child's private parts, raising suspicions of sexual abuse, the complaint alleged.

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Kota City Superintendent of Police Tejeshwani Gautam directed police to register the FIR and launch an investigation.

The child underwent a medical examination at JK Lone Hospital and samples collected from her were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), as initial medical reports were inconclusive, police said.

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The SP said the girl, aged two years and nine months, was unable to clearly communicate what happened. Her mother told police that the child had uttered only two words — "uncle" and "finger".

The family claimed that the girl appeared terrified and clung to her mother when brought before the school staff, particularly the sweeper.

"Taking the mother's statement into consideration, we registered the FIR," she said.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage from the school and surrounding areas for the last 10 days but found no suspicious activity so far, Gautam said.

"We cannot say whether the incident happened or not until the medical and FSL reports are received," she said.

The police said further action would be taken after the FSL and DNA reports are received.

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