20-year-old wanted in multi-crore extortion bids held from Gurugram: Sriganganagar police

Sriganganagar police have arrested a wanted suspect in connection with a year-old case involving threatening messages sent to local traders, demanding extortion money amounting to crores of rupees.

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The accused has been identified as Naman, 20, a resident of Kanina in Mahendragarh district, Haryana. Carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, he was arrested by a police team in Gurugram.

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He was wanted in connection with a case of alleged extortion and criminal intimidation registered at Jawaharnagar police station on March 25, 2025.

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The police said that in March 2025, extortion demands were made from several individuals — Rs 2 crore from a Sriganganagar-based advocate and his father, Rs 4 crore from a property dealer at Mira Chowk, and a multi-crore amount from the administrator of an educational institution in Udyog Vihar, Sriganganagar.

The victims received threatening voice messages via WhatsApp, purportedly sent on behalf of gangster Goldy Brar.

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Subsequent investigation revealed that the voice messages had been generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The police are now interrogating Naman to trace other individuals involved in the conspiracy.