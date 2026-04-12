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Home / Rajasthan / 20-year-old wanted in multi-crore extortion bids held from Gurugram: Sriganganagar police

20-year-old wanted in multi-crore extortion bids held from Gurugram: Sriganganagar police

Victims received WhatsApp threats in the name of Goldy Brar; probe finds messages were AI-generated, accused being questioned to trace accomplices

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Raj Sadosh
Our Correspondent
Abohar/Sriganganagar, Updated At : 06:27 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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Accused Naman was arrested by Sriganganagar police from Gurugram.
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Sriganganagar police have arrested a wanted suspect in connection with a year-old case involving threatening messages sent to local traders, demanding extortion money amounting to crores of rupees.

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The accused has been identified as Naman, 20, a resident of Kanina in Mahendragarh district, Haryana. Carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, he was arrested by a police team in Gurugram.

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He was wanted in connection with a case of alleged extortion and criminal intimidation registered at Jawaharnagar police station on March 25, 2025.

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The police said that in March 2025, extortion demands were made from several individuals — Rs 2 crore from a Sriganganagar-based advocate and his father, Rs 4 crore from a property dealer at Mira Chowk, and a multi-crore amount from the administrator of an educational institution in Udyog Vihar, Sriganganagar.

The victims received threatening voice messages via WhatsApp, purportedly sent on behalf of gangster Goldy Brar.

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Subsequent investigation revealed that the voice messages had been generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The police are now interrogating Naman to trace other individuals involved in the conspiracy.

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