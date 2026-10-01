251 luxury watches stolen from Rolex store in Jaipur

More than 250 luxury watches were allegedly stolen from a Rolex showroom in Jaipur’s Tonk Road early Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at a showroom under the Bajaj Nagar police station area, with more than five persons suspected to be involved in the burglary, they said.

Advertisement

According to police, CCTV footage from the showroom shows two masked men removing the displayed watches and stuffing them in bags inside the store, while three to four others are seen waiting outside.

Advertisement

The entire burglary was carried out in about 36 minutes, they said, adding that the accused allegedly broke the showroom shutter using an iron rod and entered the premises.

Police said around 251 watches are reported stolen.

Advertisement

CCTV footage from the showroom and nearby areas is being examined to identify the accused and the routes they may have taken, police said.