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Home / Rajasthan / 251 luxury watches stolen from Rolex store in Jaipur

251 luxury watches stolen from Rolex store in Jaipur

The entire burglary was carried out in about 36 minutes at a showroom under the Bajaj Nagar police station area

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 10:05 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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More than 250 luxury watches were allegedly stolen from a Rolex showroom in Jaipur’s Tonk Road early Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at a showroom under the Bajaj Nagar police station area, with more than five persons suspected to be involved in the burglary, they said.

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According to police, CCTV footage from the showroom shows two masked men removing the displayed watches and stuffing them in bags inside the store, while three to four others are seen waiting outside.

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The entire burglary was carried out in about 36 minutes, they said, adding that the accused allegedly broke the showroom shutter using an iron rod and entered the premises.

Police said around 251 watches are reported stolen.

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CCTV footage from the showroom and nearby areas is being examined to identify the accused and the routes they may have taken, police said.

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