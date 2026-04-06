Drone drug drop foiled in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar for second consecutive day

For the second consecutive day, heroin dropped by Pakistani smugglers using drones was recovered on Monday in Sri Karanpur in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district.

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Sources said 1.5 kg of heroin was seized from a field in Chak 2-F, near the BSF’s Mukan Border Out Post. Some suspects have been detained and are being interrogated.

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The seized 1.5-kg consignment is reportedly part of a larger haul dropped by Pakistani smugglers, with a portion reportedly retrieved by other operatives.

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The contraband comprised three packets of 500 grams each, with an estimated value of around Rs 7.5 crore.

Earlier, in the wee hours of Sunday, 12 kg of heroin was seized from the border area of Chak 19-O, and four individuals were apprehended.

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Police said a notorious smuggler from Punjab, Gurmel Singh, managed to escape. He is suspected to be the mastermind behind coordinating the drone-based delivery of the consignment from across the border. Efforts are under way to apprehend him.