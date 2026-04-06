icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Rajasthan / Drone drug drop foiled in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar for second consecutive day

Drone drug drop foiled in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar for second consecutive day

After 12 kg haul, 1.5 kg heroin seized

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Abohar/Sriganganagar, Updated At : 04:10 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose. File
Advertisement

For the second consecutive day, heroin dropped by Pakistani smugglers using drones was recovered on Monday in Sri Karanpur in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district.

Advertisement

Sources said 1.5 kg of heroin was seized from a field in Chak 2-F, near the BSF’s Mukan Border Out Post. Some suspects have been detained and are being interrogated.

Advertisement

The seized 1.5-kg consignment is reportedly part of a larger haul dropped by Pakistani smugglers, with a portion reportedly retrieved by other operatives.

Advertisement

The contraband comprised three packets of 500 grams each, with an estimated value of around Rs 7.5 crore.

Earlier, in the wee hours of Sunday, 12 kg of heroin was seized from the border area of Chak 19-O, and four individuals were apprehended.

Advertisement

Police said a notorious smuggler from Punjab, Gurmel Singh, managed to escape. He is suspected to be the mastermind behind coordinating the drone-based delivery of the consignment from across the border. Efforts are under way to apprehend him.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts