3 killed, 3 injured as speeding truck rams stationary bus on Jaipur-Ajmer highway
The accident occurred when the bus developed a mechanical fault, prompting the driver to park the vehicle on the roadside
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Three persons were killed and three others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary private bus on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway near Dudu in Jaipur district early Monday, police said.
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The accident occurred in the Mokhampura police station area when the bus, heading to Jaipur from Chittorgarh carrying about 20 passengers, developed a mechanical fault after its axle broke down, prompting the driver to park the vehicle on the roadside.
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A truck coming from behind hit the stationary bus, killing Madhuraj (30), Rahul (29) and Sataram (30), the bus driver, who were standing near the bus, police said.
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Three injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital, they said.
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