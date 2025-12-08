3 killed as bus hits bike on Hanumangarh highway

A road accident near Manaksar village on the Hanumangarh-Sangria highway today claimed the lives of three people and injured nearly a dozen others.

According to police, a private bus on the Hanumangarh-Dabwali route went out of control while trying to avoid a motorcycle that suddenly appeared in front of it. The bus first hit the motorcycle, then collided with an electric pole and overturned. Two people on the motorcycle died on the spot, while a female passenger from the bus died at the Civil Hospital.

The deceased motorcycle riders have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh (40) and Bagga Singh (28) — residents of Nagrana village. Kamaldeep Kaur (35), a government school teacher from Hanumangarh, who was travelling by the bus, died during treatment. The injured were immediately admitted to government hospitals.

Hanumangarh District Collector Dr Khushal Yadav and Superintendent of Police Hari Shankar inspected the site of the accident. Due to the accident, traffic on the highway was disrupted for a few hours. Police used a crane to move the bus, and after considerable effort, traffic was restored.