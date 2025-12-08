DT
3 killed as bus hits bike on Hanumangarh highway

3 killed as bus hits bike on Hanumangarh highway

The bus went out of control while trying to avoid a motorcycle that appeared suddenly; it first hit the motorcycle, then collided with an electric pole and overturned

Raj Sadosh
Abohar/Sriganganagar, Updated At : 07:21 PM Dec 08, 2025 IST
A crane was used to shift the bus that claimed three lives near Hanumangarh today.
A road accident near Manaksar village on the Hanumangarh-Sangria highway today claimed the lives of three people and injured nearly a dozen others.

According to police, a private bus on the Hanumangarh-Dabwali route went out of control while trying to avoid a motorcycle that suddenly appeared in front of it. The bus first hit the motorcycle, then collided with an electric pole and overturned. Two people on the motorcycle died on the spot, while a female passenger from the bus died at the Civil Hospital.

The deceased motorcycle riders have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh (40) and Bagga Singh (28) — residents of Nagrana village. Kamaldeep Kaur (35), a government school teacher from Hanumangarh, who was travelling by the bus, died during treatment. The injured were immediately admitted to government hospitals.

Hanumangarh District Collector Dr Khushal Yadav and Superintendent of Police Hari Shankar inspected the site of the accident. Due to the accident, traffic on the highway was disrupted for a few hours. Police used a crane to move the bus, and after considerable effort, traffic was restored.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

