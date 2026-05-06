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Home / Rajasthan / 3-km border belt in Sriganganagar under tight restrictions till September 15

3-km border belt in Sriganganagar under tight restrictions till September 15

Night movement banned, curbs imposed amid infiltration concerns; administration acts on rising anti-national activity, drone smuggling threats

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Raj Sadosh
Abohar, Updated At : 08:23 PM May 06, 2026 IST
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Rising anti-national activities and apprehensions regarding infiltration along the international border between India and Pakistan in the frontier district of Sriganganagar, have put security agencies on high alert.

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District Magistrate Dr Amit Yadav has issued restrictive orders applicable within a 3-kilometer radius adjacent to the border.

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According to official sources, the movement of civilians in this zone has been prohibited from 7 pm to 6 am. During this approximately 11-hour period, a curfew-like situation will remain in force.

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Furthermore, a complete ban has been imposed on the use of high-intensity lights, loudspeakers, DJs, bands, and firecrackers within the border area. This measure has been adopted with national security and public safety in mind.

These orders will be applicable to all subdivisions of the district that share a direct border with Pakistan, including Sriganganagar, Srikaranpur, Padampur, Raisinghnagar, Anupgarh and Gharsana.

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Considering the needs of farmers, the administration has also granted special exemptions. If it becomes necessary for farmers to visit their fields for irrigation purposes during the night, they must obtain written permission from officials of the BSF or the Army. Entering the border zone without such a permission will be treated as a punishable offense.

These orders have been promulgated under Section 163 of the BNS, and will remain in force until September 15. However, employees of the Central and State governments on duty shall be exempted from these restrictions.

While the administration has termed this a necessary measure to maintain public safety and law and order, the sudden intensification of restrictions in the border region has sparked various discussions and speculations.

There have been several attempts in the past few months to smuggle narcotics and foreign made weapons from Pakistan through drones, in most of the incidents, smugglers coming from Punjab were apprehended, sources said.

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