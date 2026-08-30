A 21-year-old man, his two sisters, and a cousin drowned in a pond in Dholpur district early Sunday morning police said.

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According to the police, the incident happened near Birja village.

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On Saturday night, Ravi went to the Hiraman Baba temple with his sisters, Manorama and Boto, aged 22 and 25, and 18-year-old cousin, Kallo, to see a fair at Hiraman Kund.

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The four went to the pond early in the morning. Ravi entered the water for a bath and began drowning.

Seeing him struggle, his three sisters jumped into the water to rescue him, but they drowned.

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Villagers retrieved the bodies of the three women from the pond.

Ravi's body was recovered a few hours later, the police said.