37-year-old doctor found dead in car in Jaipur

A resident doctor of Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Medical College was found dead in his car in the Adarsh Nagar area of the city on Monday, police said.

Advertisement

Sandeep Sharma, 37, was a native of Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district. He was a resident doctor in the dermatology department.

Advertisement

The police said the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem.

Advertisement

Sharma had arrived in Frontier Colony in his car on Monday morning. The vehicle had been parked outside a house since morning.

Adarsh Nagar SHO Manish Gupta said locals grew suspicious after noticing the car parked for hours and checked inside around 1 pm.

Advertisement

They found Sharma lying unconscious in the driver's seat, with foam visible on his mouth.

A police team reached the spot. As the vehicle was locked from inside, police broke the front window panes to gain access and shifted Sharma to a hospital in an ambulance.

Doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival, police said.