DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Rajasthan / 37-year-old doctor found dead in car in Jaipur

37-year-old doctor found dead in car in Jaipur

Sandeep Sharma was a native of Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district

article_Author
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 08:28 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A resident doctor of Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Medical College was found dead in his car in the Adarsh Nagar area of the city on Monday, police said.

Advertisement

Sandeep Sharma, 37, was a native of Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district. He was a resident doctor in the dermatology department.

Advertisement

The police said the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem.

Advertisement

Sharma had arrived in Frontier Colony in his car on Monday morning. The vehicle had been parked outside a house since morning.

Adarsh Nagar SHO Manish Gupta said locals grew suspicious after noticing the car parked for hours and checked inside around 1 pm.

Advertisement

They found Sharma lying unconscious in the driver's seat, with foam visible on his mouth.

A police team reached the spot. As the vehicle was locked from inside, police broke the front window panes to gain access and shifted Sharma to a hospital in an ambulance.

Doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts