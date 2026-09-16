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Home / Rajasthan / 4 killed as car collides with dumper in Rajasthan

4 killed as car collides with dumper in Rajasthan

The deceased are identified as Laxman Singh (46), wife Tulsi (45), their daughter Sheetal (20), and car driver Ramkishan

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 11:01 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Police said the impact of the collision was so severe that the car was badly mangled and all four occupants died on the spot. Photo for representation
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Four people were killed when their car collided with a dumper in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred in the Nawa area. The deceased were identified as Laxman Singh (46), wife Tulsi (45), their daughter Sheetal (20), and car driver Ramkishan.

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Tulsi was an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) at the Kaseda sub-health centre in Didwana-Kuchaman district.

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Police said the impact of the collision was so severe that the car was badly mangled and all four occupants died on the spot.

The bodies were extricated from the vehicle with the help of locals and were shifted to a mortuary, they said.

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The dumper driver fled the spot after the accident, and efforts are under way to trace him, police said.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

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