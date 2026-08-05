4 killed as car collides with dumper truck in Bikaner

Four people died as the car they were travelling in collided with a dumper truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Wednesday, police said.

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The accident took place near Vishwakarma Market in the Lunkaransar area.

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Locals and members of a volunteer group shifted the victims to the Lunkaransar sub-district hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

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The deceased are yet to be identified, police said.