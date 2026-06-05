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Home / Rajasthan / 4 killed as dust storms, thunderstorms wreak havoc across Rajasthan

4 killed as dust storms, thunderstorms wreak havoc across Rajasthan

Deaths were reported in Dholpur, Bharatpur and Bhilwara districts due to wall collapses and flying debris amid strong winds

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 04:40 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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At least four people, including a woman, were killed and several houses damaged in separate incidents across Rajasthan triggered by dust storms and thunderstorms, even as parts of the state received rainfall over the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

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Deaths were reported in Dholpur, Bharatpur and Bhilwara districts due to wall collapses and flying debris amid strong winds.

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In Bikaner, the roof of a government school collapsed, but no casualties were reported because the school was closed for holidays, officials said.

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In Bharatpur district's Jhorol village, a 55-year-old woman, Indra Devi, died after a wall of an under-construction structure collapsed during a late-night storm, injuring her differently-abled son, officials said.

Both were sitting near the wall when it caved in.

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In Bhilwara's Bijolia, a 45-year-old man, Devilal Dhakad, died after an iron sheet blown away by strong winds struck his neck while he was drinking water in his house.

In another incident in Dholpur's Baseri area, two brothers -- Ramphool Singh and Samay Singh -- residents of Bharatpur district, died when a wall they were sheltering under while returning home after grazing goats collapsed on them due to strong winds, officials said.

They were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department said several parts of Rajasthan recorded rainfall and thunderstorms.

In eastern Rajasthan, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder was reported at many places, with heavy showers at isolated locations.

In the western region, dust storms and thunderstorms and light to moderate rain were recorded at scattered places.

Dungargarh in Bikaner district recorded the highest rainfall at 75 mm during the period.

The MeT said the maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 44.1 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, while the minimum temperature dipped to 19.0 degrees Celsius in Ajmer.

The weather department issued a warning for continued rainfall activity in the state till June 7. It also reported that temperatures have dropped by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius due to the change in weather conditions.

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