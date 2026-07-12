4 of family drown while bathing at check dam in Rajasthan village

Four youths—three among them siblings—drowned after they fell into deep waters while bathing at an anicut in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on Sunday, police said.

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An anicut is a small, low dam built across a river or stream to supply water to nearby fields.

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The incident took place in Likhi Badi village under Dhambola police station limits where six youths belonging to the same family went to bathe at the anicut near a school ground, police said.

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According to police, Hina (24), her brother Prateek (20), sister Ishita (15), and their cousin Raunak (20), a resident of Palanpur in Gujarat, slipped into deep waters and started drowning.

Hearing their cries, locals rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue them, but failed.

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Two children, Rajveer and Jaysingh, were brought out of the water.

The bodies of the deceased were later retrieved by police with the help of villagers, and shifted to a mortuary, officials said.