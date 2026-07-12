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Home / Rajasthan / 4 of family drown while bathing at check dam in Rajasthan village

4 of family drown while bathing at check dam in Rajasthan village

Locals heard cries and rushed to the spot to rescue them, however, failed

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PTI
Jaipur (Rajasthan), Updated At : 06:07 PM Jul 12, 2026 IST
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Four youths—three among them siblings—drowned after they fell into deep waters while bathing at an anicut in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on Sunday, police said.

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An anicut is a small, low dam built across a river or stream to supply water to nearby fields.

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The incident took place in Likhi Badi village under Dhambola police station limits where six youths belonging to the same family went to bathe at the anicut near a school ground, police said.

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According to police, Hina (24), her brother Prateek (20), sister Ishita (15), and their cousin Raunak (20), a resident of Palanpur in Gujarat, slipped into deep waters and started drowning.

Hearing their cries, locals rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue them, but failed.

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Two children, Rajveer and Jaysingh, were brought out of the water.

The bodies of the deceased were later retrieved by police with the help of villagers, and shifted to a mortuary, officials said.

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