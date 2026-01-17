DT
4 teenagers killed, 6 injured as 2 cars collide on Ahmedabad highway in Udaipur

4 teenagers killed, 6 injured as 2 cars collide on Ahmedabad highway in Udaipur

Deadly crash near Savina area leaves families grieving; injured victims undergoing treatment

article_Author
PTI
Udaipur, Updated At : 02:51 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
Representational photo only. Image: iStock.
Four teenagers were killed and six others injured after two cars collided on the old Ahmedabad highway in Udaipur on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Nela Talab in the Savina area, they said, adding that all four deceased were residents of Udaipur.

Savina station house officer Ajayraj Singh said the victims were identified as Mohammad Ayan (17), Adil Qureshi (14), Sher Mohammad (19) and Ghulam Khwaja (17).

Singh said six friends were travelling in one car after attending a ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ programme and were heading towards the highway for tea when their vehicle was hit by another car.

The second car, bearing a Gujarat registration number, was travelling from Rajgarh in Churu district towards Vapi in Gujarat, the police said.

Four occupants of the Gujarat-registered car sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment, while two companions of the deceased were seriously injured, the officer said.

The bodies have been kept at the mortuary of MB Hospital for post-mortem, and both vehicles have been seized, he added.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

