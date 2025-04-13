DT
Home / Rajasthan / 5 members of UP family die in accident in Jaipur; were headed to Khatu Shyam Temple  

Incident happened near Nekawala toll plaza on Dausa-Manoharpur National Highway   
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 01:35 PM Apr 13, 2025 IST
file photo
Five members of an Uttar Pradesh family died Sunday as their car collided with a truck in the Jamwa Ramgarh town of this Rajasthan district when they were on their way to the Khatu Shyam Temple to offer prayers, police here said.

The incident happened near the Nekawala toll plaza on the Dausa-Manoharpur National Highway, and the deceased include two women and a six-month-old girl, Raisar SHO Raghuveer Singh said.

He said the impact of the collision was so severe that the truck also overturned. The police had to work hard to pull out the bodies from the car, he said.

Singh said the family was from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and was going to offer prayers at the famous temple.

He said that the bodies have been kept in a mortuary at NIMS Hospital, which will be handed over after post-mortem.

The deceased were identified as Satya Prakash (60), Rama Devi (55), Abhishek (35), Priyanka (30) and her six-month-old daughter.

