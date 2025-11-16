DT
Home / Rajasthan / 6 killed, 14 injured as tempo carrying pilgrims collides with trailer in Jodhpur

6 killed, 14 injured as tempo carrying pilgrims collides with trailer in Jodhpur

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way

article_Author
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 11:46 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The accident took place near the Khari Beri village in Jodhpur district. Photo for representation
Six people were killed and 14 injured as a tempo carrying pilgrims collided with a trailer loaded with grain sacks on the Jodhpur-Balesar stretch of National Highway 125 early on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near the Khari Beri village in Jodhpur district.

The tempo, carrying around 20 pilgrims from Gujarat’s Banaskantha and Dhansura areas and heading to Ramdeora, was hit by the speeding trailer coming from the opposite direction, Balesar SHO Moolsingh Bhati said.

"Three women died on the spot, apart from three others. Their bodies have been kept at the Balesar hospital mortuary. The 14 injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were referred to the MDM Hospital in Jodhpur," Bhati said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way, the SHO added.

