Home / Rajasthan / 6 Rajasthan Congress MLAs, including Dotasra, suspended from Assembly’s Budget Session

6 Rajasthan Congress MLAs, including Dotasra, suspended from Assembly’s Budget Session

Action is taken over unruly behaviour by the opposition members following remarks by Minister Avinash Gehlot about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 05:05 PM Feb 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Six Congress MLAs, including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, were suspended from the remainder of the Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday. X/@GovindDotasra
Six Congress MLAs, including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, were suspended from the remainder of the Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday for “indecent behaviour” in the House.

The action was taken over unruly behaviour by the opposition members following remarks by Minister Avinash Gehlot about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during Question Hour. The uproar led to three adjournments.

When the House reassembled at 4 pm after three adjournments, Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg moved a proposal to suspend Congress MLAs Govind Singh Dotasra, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Jakir Hussain, Hakam Ali, and Sanjay Kumar for the remainder of the current Assembly session.

He said that they “crossed all limits” and their conduct was “inappropriate” toward the Speaker, which could not be forgiven.

The House passed the proposal by a voice vote, following which Speaker Vasudev Devnani adjourned the House until 11 am on February 24.

