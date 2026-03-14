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Home / Rajasthan / 64 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

64 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Jaipur Rural, Jodhpur Rural among districts getting new SPs in IPS reshuffle

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PTI
Jaipur (Rajasthan), Updated At : 10:55 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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The Rajasthan government has transferred 64 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including superintendents of police in more than two dozen districts.

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The state department of personnel issued the transfer and posting orders late Friday night.

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Under the reshuffle, Deputy Inspector General (Security) Ajay Singh has been removed from the post and appointed as Additional Police Commissioner in the Jaipur Police Commissionerate. Deputy Inspector General (ACB) Anil Kumar has been transferred to the post of Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters).

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SPs have been changed in more than two dozen districts, including Jaipur Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Pali, Deeg, Banswara, Jhunjhunu, Kotputli-Behror, Barmer, Churu, Salumber, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Bikaner, Bundi, Karauli, Sirohi, Phalodi, Bhiwadi and Khairthal-Tijara.

Sanjeev Nain, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police, has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police of Jaipur Rural. DCP East Jodhpur P.D. Nitya has been appointed as Superintendent of Police of Jodhpur Rural.

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