64 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has transferred 64 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including superintendents of police in more than two dozen districts.

Advertisement

The state department of personnel issued the transfer and posting orders late Friday night.

Advertisement

Under the reshuffle, Deputy Inspector General (Security) Ajay Singh has been removed from the post and appointed as Additional Police Commissioner in the Jaipur Police Commissionerate. Deputy Inspector General (ACB) Anil Kumar has been transferred to the post of Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters).

Advertisement

SPs have been changed in more than two dozen districts, including Jaipur Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Pali, Deeg, Banswara, Jhunjhunu, Kotputli-Behror, Barmer, Churu, Salumber, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Bikaner, Bundi, Karauli, Sirohi, Phalodi, Bhiwadi and Khairthal-Tijara.

Sanjeev Nain, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police, has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police of Jaipur Rural. DCP East Jodhpur P.D. Nitya has been appointed as Superintendent of Police of Jodhpur Rural.