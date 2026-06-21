DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Rajasthan / 66 burglaries in 12 states: This notorious criminal used silicon masks, wigs to evade arrest

66 burglaries in 12 states: This notorious criminal used silicon masks, wigs to evade arrest

After 2 recent daytime break-ins in closed flats, Satpal Fauji (46) was finally arrested with an associate by Jaipur police

article_Author
ANI
Jaipur, Updated At : 02:51 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In one burglary, the accused spent less than 50 seconds inside the house. Image credit/ANI
Advertisement

The Jaipur police have arrested a history-sheeter and notorious burglar Satpal Singh Chauhan, alias Satpal Fauji, 46, who was absconding in connection with a theft case in the Jhotwara area.

Advertisement

The police also arrested one of his associates.

Advertisement

On Saturday, DCP West Prashant Kiran said the arrests were made after linking Satpal Fauji to two daytime burglaries in closed flats.

Advertisement

"A burglary occurred in the Karni Vihar area last month. Another occurred recently on June 12 in the Jhotwara area. The common thing between both burglaries was that they occurred during the day and in closed flats," Kiran told the media.

When a special team was formed to investigate both cases, CCTV footage and other evidence revealed the same person was involved. "It was revealed that the person seen in both burglaries was also involved in a house theft," the DCP added.

Advertisement

"Based on inputs from informants and other sources, police identified Satpal Singh alias Satpal Fauji, who runs an interstate gang, as the suspect. Our team then tracked them down, examining numerous CCTV footage and other information, and arrested them," Kiran said.

The police said Satpal Fauji is a history-sheeter with nearly 66 cases of burglary and housebreaking registered against him since 2004. Cases have been filed against the gang in more than 12 states. So far, police have identified over 20 members of the gang.

The arrested associate was identified as Pawan Kumar Tanwar. Kiran said the gang operates during the day and targets homes. "His main method is to steal items from homes. In one burglary, he spent less than fifty seconds inside the house, and within that fifty seconds, he stole everything he wanted, as evidenced by the footage and other details," he said.

Due to his notoriety, Satpal Fauji used disguises to avoid identification. "Because he is so notorious, and his photos and videos are in police stations everywhere, he had a silicone mask made for himself, a full-face mask. He had a wig over it. He had two or three such masks, and was preparing for his next crime," the DCP said.

Police said further investigation is under way to trace other gang members and recover stolen items.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts