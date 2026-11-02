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Home / Rajasthan / 8 labourers electrocuted while working on road-construction project in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

8 labourers electrocuted while working on road-construction project in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Udaipurwati SHO Rampal said a machine being used to mix gravel came into contact with an overhead high-tension power line

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 01:55 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The accident occurred in Chhapoli village under the Udaipurwati police station area, where a narrow road connecting Chhapoli to Kadamkund was being constructed. Pic: iStock
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Eight labourers were electrocuted when a machine being used during road construction work came into contact with an electricity line in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Monday, police said, adding that five others sustained burn injuries in the accident.

The accident occurred in Chhapoli village under the Udaipurwati police station area, where a narrow road connecting Chhapoli to Kadamkund was being constructed with public participation.

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Udaipurwati SHO Rampal said a machine being used to mix gravel came into contact with an overhead high-tension power line.

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"The machine came into contact with the high-tension line, causing electric current to pass through it. The labourers working there were electrocuted," he said.

He said that eight labourers who died in the accident were local residents.

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Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident and ordered a high-level inquiry. He sought a detailed report from the district collector and directed officials to ensure prompt and proper treatment of the injured.

The chief minister also directed minister Jhabar Singh Kharra to visit the spot and ensure all possible assistance to those affected by the incident.

Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar said that according to preliminary information, the road was being constructed with public participation and the work was being carried out privately on a small scale.

He said the work was underway on a narrow road connecting Chhapoli to Kadamkund.

Nagar said technical officials had been directed to visit the spot and ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident. "If any departmental or technical lapse is found, action will be taken," he said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the deaths and demanded an investigation to determine how the accident occurred and who was responsible.

He also urged the state government to provide adequate compensation and all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.

Former MLA Rajendra Gudha reached the spot and demanded compensation and a government job for the kin of the deceased.

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