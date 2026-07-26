For the first time, advanced scientific techniques are being used to conserve 16th to 18th century mural paintings at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Amer Fort, officials said.

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The conservation project is being carried out by the conservation wing of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) in collaboration with the Amer Development and Management Authority (ADMA) and the state archaeology department. The project, aimed at preserving the originality and authenticity of the historic wall paintings, has been sanctioned at Rs 2.32 crore.

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Experts are undertaking scientific documentation of the murals before starting restoration work, using modern techniques such as X-ray fluorescence (XRF), ultraviolet photography, multispectral imaging and infrared analysis.

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Project Manager Kirtipal Singh Parmar said this is the first time such high-end XRF technology, valued at nearly Rs 1 crore, is being used for scientific analysis of murals in any palace under the Rajasthan archaeology department.

"The XRF technique allows us to identify the natural pigments, chemical composition and surface condition of the paintings without taking samples or causing any damage," he said.

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He added that the findings would help determine which chemicals can be safely used during cleaning and conservation, ensuring that the original colours and materials remain intact.

Parmar said ultraviolet photography is also being used to detect any past retouching or repainting on the murals.

"If later layers of paint are found, they will be studied and, if required, removed to restore the artwork closer to its original form," he said.

Officials said the murals have been exposed to sunlight, rain, humidity and temperature variations over centuries, leading to fading colours and surface damage in several areas.

The work has currently begun at the dining hall of the palace and will later extend to areas such as Singhpol, Ganeshpol and Man Singh Palace.

Multispectral imaging is being used to digitally map the paintings and study hidden layers.

After the scientific analysis is completed, detailed conservation guidelines will be prepared, following which cleaning, restoration and retouching will be carried out.

Officials said test patches are being created at various locations to determine the safest cleaning methods without harming the original artwork.

They added that traditional miniature artists are also being consulted to compare natural pigments used historically, which may be replicated during restoration if required.

Amer Fort Superintendent Rakesh Chholak said the use of modern scientific tools will help accurately assess the condition of the murals and extend their longevity while preserving their authenticity.