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Home / Rajasthan / Air India's Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur following bomb threat

Air India's Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur following bomb threat

The flight makes an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 11:28 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The plane made an emergency landing at the airport. Photo for representation
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An Air India aircraft from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday morning following a bomb threat, according to sources.

The flight AI2030, operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, made an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport and was taken to an isolation bay for security checks, sources said.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malviya Nagar, Shiv Dayal, told PTI that airport authorities had informed police about the emergency landing of the Frankfurt-Delhi flight following a bomb threat.

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Further details are awaited, he said.

Police sources said security personnel were checking the aircraft in the isolation bay.

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One of the sources citing initial information said the pilot pressed 'Squawk Code 7500', which indicates unlawful interference, when the aircraft was in the Mumbai Flight Information Region. Subsequently, the plane was diverted to Jaipur, the source added.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.

An official comment from Air India is awaited.

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