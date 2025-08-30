DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Rajasthan / Asaram surrenders after Rajasthan High Court refuses to extend interim bail

Asaram surrenders after Rajasthan High Court refuses to extend interim bail

Relying on medical board’s report from Ahmedabad, HC dismisses Asaram's bail plea
article_Author
PTI
Jodhpur, Updated At : 07:25 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo of Asaram Bapu.
Advertisement

With the Rajasthan High Court refusing to extend his interim bail, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who has been serving life sentence for raping a minor, surrendered at the Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday.

Advertisement

Asaram, 84, had been granted bail on January 7 this year for the first time in 12 years of imprisonment in view of medical reasons.

A High Court Bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur had dismissed Asaram’s interim bail plea during the hearing on August 27.

Advertisement

Referring to the medical board report from the doctors of Government Hospital, Ahmedabad, the court stated that Asaram’s health condition is stable and he does not require hospitalisation or continuous medical care.

During the hearing on August 27, Asaram’s lawyer Nishant Bodha argued that Asaram had been taken to AIIMS-Jodhpur on August 21, where doctors reported a deterioration in his health condition.

Advertisement

However, the High Court did not accept this argument and, relying on the medical board’s report from Ahmedabad, dismissed the bail plea.

The court also observed that Asaram had made several trips for treatment in the past 3-4 months and received treatment at different hospitals in various cities, but did not undergo regular follow-ups at any hospital.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts