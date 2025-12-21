Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Sunday rejected former chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s claim that the Union government’s report redefining the Arvallis would destroy 90 per cent of the mountain range in the state, and claimed it lays down a stricter framework for its conservation.

The Supreme Court, on November 20, 2025, accepted the recommendations of a committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on the definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges.

According to the new definition, “Aravalli Hill is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief” and an “Aravalli Range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other”.

However, Rathore noted that the 100-metre criterion is not limited to height alone. “According to the court-approved definition, all hills of 100 metres or more, their slopes, and terrain within 500 metres between two hills remain outside the mining ambit irrespective of height. This framework is stricter and more scientific than before,” he said at a press conference.

Calling Gehlot’s claim “completely false and misleading”, the former leader of opposition noted that approximately 25 per cent of the Aravalli area falls under wildlife sanctuaries, national parks and reserved forests where mining is completely prohibited.

“Only about 2.56 per cent of the notified Aravalli region is under limited and strictly regulated mining,” he said.

Citing the Survey of India analysis, Rathore assured that mining will not expand under the new definition.

He claimed that 98.9 per cent of hilly areas in Rajsamand, 99.89 per cent in Udaipur, 89.4 per cent in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha and 75.07 per cent in Haryana’s Mahendragarh would remain prohibited for mining, apart from national parks, eco-sensitive zones, reserved and protected forests and wetlands.

Rathore said that Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has also clarified that the Supreme Court order poses no threat to the Aravalli range and the Centre is committed to ensuring its complete protection.

He emphasised that the Supreme Court has clearly directed that no new mining leases can be issued till the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education completes detailed scientific mapping and prepares a sustainable mining management plan. “In such a situation, speaking of Aravalli’s destruction is nothing but an attempt to create fear,” he said.

Additionally, Rathore targeted Gehlot’s “Save Aravalli” social media campaign launched on December 18, saying that senior Congress leaders, including Govind Singh Dotasra, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sachin Pilot, did not support it by changing their profile pictures.

“When top party leaders themselves are not standing with this campaign, it is clear this is political posturing, not an environmental movement,” he alleged.