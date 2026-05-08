Blasts in Punjab: Security tightened outside BSF, Army stations in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar

Following the IED blasts near the Army Cantonment area in Amritsar and outside the BSF Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar, security agencies in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar have been put on alert.

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The blasts, which took place just before the completion of one year of Operation Sindoor, are suspected to be the handiwork of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, following which vigilance is being maintained in the district, sources said on Friday.

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The district is already under a high alert-like situation due to the smuggling of drugs and arms through drones along the Indo-Pak international border.

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On the other hand, after the blasts in Punjab, extra vigil is being maintained outside the Military Stations, BSF sector headquarters located in the district.

District Collector Dr Amit Yadav, while inspecting the Patli check post on the Abohar-Hanumangarh highway during his visit to Sadulshehar, directed the officer in charge to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles and persons coming from the Punjab side.

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The Sri Ganganagar sector is of strategic importance as it falls in the sensitive belt between the Punjab and Rajasthan border.

BSF, Army and Air Force station personnel guard the international border spread along Srikaranpur, Raisinghnagar, Anupgarh and Hindumalkot. Vigilance has been increased so that anti-national elements do not succeed in carrying out any kind of incident here like Punjab, sources added.