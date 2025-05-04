DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Rajasthan / BSF on high alert after arrest of Pak Ranger near international border in Rajasthan

BSF on high alert after arrest of Pak Ranger near international border in Rajasthan

A BSF jawan PK Sahu, on “Kisan Guard” duty accidentally went to the zero-line facing scorching summer in Ferozepur Sector and was taken into custody by Pak Rangers on April 23
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sriganganagar/Abohar, Updated At : 06:59 PM May 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

After the Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly caught a Pak Ranger when he was trying to enter India in the Raisinghnagar area of Sriganganagar Sector, the personnel have been instructed to remain alert while patrolling the border.

Even when there was no official communication, sources said that BSF arrested a Pak Ranger on May 3 while trying to enter India and he is being questioned. After this incident, India has tightened security on the Rajasthan border in view of any possible provocative action from Pakistan.

The arrest has been made amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Earlier, on April 23, a BSF jawan PK Sahu, on “Kisan Guard” duty accidentally went to the zero-line facing scorching summer in Ferozepur Sector and was taken into custody by Pak Rangers. Although India strongly protested against this and asked for his immediate release, Pakistan has not released him till now. Sources added that talks were held with Pak Rangers at the higher level, but the latter were silent.

Advertisement

It is a point of discussion whether Pak Rangers after the recent development in Sriganganagar Sector agree to release Sahu or not.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper