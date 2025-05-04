BSF on high alert after arrest of Pak Ranger near international border in Rajasthan

After the Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly caught a Pak Ranger when he was trying to enter India in the Raisinghnagar area of Sriganganagar Sector, the personnel have been instructed to remain alert while patrolling the border.

Even when there was no official communication, sources said that BSF arrested a Pak Ranger on May 3 while trying to enter India and he is being questioned. After this incident, India has tightened security on the Rajasthan border in view of any possible provocative action from Pakistan.

The arrest has been made amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Earlier, on April 23, a BSF jawan PK Sahu, on “Kisan Guard” duty accidentally went to the zero-line facing scorching summer in Ferozepur Sector and was taken into custody by Pak Rangers. Although India strongly protested against this and asked for his immediate release, Pakistan has not released him till now. Sources added that talks were held with Pak Rangers at the higher level, but the latter were silent.

It is a point of discussion whether Pak Rangers after the recent development in Sriganganagar Sector agree to release Sahu or not.