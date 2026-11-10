Bunker Roy, founder of Barefoot College who empowered rural women, dies at 81

Sanjit Bunker Roy, the social activist who gave rural communities, particularly women, the skills and confidence to transform their villages without depending on formal education or conventional institutions, died on Tuesday at the age of 81.

Roy, the founder of Barefoot College in Tilonia, Rajasthan, dedicated more than five decades to rural development and empowering marginalised communities. His funeral was held in Tilonia, where he had established the institution and made his home.

"Bunker Roy passed away peacefully at 6.15 am with Aruna Roy (wife) and others by his side. He went as he wanted to, in his own home in Tilonia, surrounded by some of the countless people who loved and cared for him deeply and passionately," the statement released by people close to him said.

Like Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Bihar in 1917 marked a foundational chapter in India’s freedom struggle, Roy’s life also changed after a visit to Palamu (now in Jharkhand) in 1965 famine acquainted him with poverty and hunger.

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Speaking at Ted Talks in 2011, Roy said, “The whole world was laid out for me. Everything was at my feet. Then I thought out of curiosity to see what a village looks like. In 1965 I went to what is called the worst Bihar famine and I saw starvation, death and hunger for the first time.”

Author Amitav Ghosh recalled that Roy was a champion squash player and could have been a top diplomat, bureaucrat or corporate honcho but instead he chose to dedicate his life to alleviating poverty in rural India. “He was a true hero,” he said.

Barefoot College trains marginalised illiterate and semi-literate women from the Global South to become Solar Engineers. They learn how to design, make, install and repair solar lanterns and home-lighting systems and have become affectionately known as “Solar Mamas”. The organisation follows a Gandhian philosophy that believes technology should be demystified and there is a difference between literacy and education.

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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “By founding the Barefoot College in Tilonia, Rajasthan, he transcended conventional notions of formal education, proving that illiterate and semi-literate villagers, especially women, possessed the wisdom, skill and capability to build, innovate and lead. His extraordinary vision of training rural grandmothers into "Barefoot Solar Engineers" illuminated thousands of off-grid homes across India and the developing world, leaving behind an indelible legacy of dignity, community empowerment, and environmental stewardship,” he said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalled Roy playing a key role in creating vast new opportunities for what were then called 'voluntary agencies' in development schemes and programmes.

“This was at the personal initiative of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Bunker Roy became a close associate of Sam Pitroda also in the implementation of the various Technology Missions especially in drinking water, immunisation and adult literacy. In later years, he would smilingly say that he was recognised as being the husband of the legendary Aruna Roy, who had resigned from the IAS in the mid-1970s to join him in Tilonia. Her 2024 memoir, The Personal is Political, is a wonderful account of their journey together,” Ramesh said.