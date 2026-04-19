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Home / Rajasthan / Bus falls into gorge in Rajasthan’s Ajmer; 2 killed, 31 injured

Bus falls into gorge in Rajasthan’s Ajmer; 2 killed, 31 injured

The accident occurs near Pushkar as the bus carrying 33 passengers loses control in the Pushkar Ghati area and plunges into a gorge, getting stuck in trees and bushes

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PTI
Ajmer, Updated At : 03:36 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Two women were killed and 31 people injured as a passenger bus fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday, police said.

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The accident occurred near Pushkar as the bus carrying 33 passengers lost control in the Pushkar Ghati area and plunged into a gorge, getting stuck in trees and bushes.

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The passengers were on their way from Ajmer towards Pushkar and were going to a village to attend a function.

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According to Circle Officer (Rural) Ramchandra Chaudhary, the accident took place a little ahead of Sanjhisar when the bus veered off the main road and fell into the gorge.

Locals who rushed to the spot rescued the injured by making makeshift ropes out of clothes and pulling them out of the gorge.

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All injured were taken to a government hospital in Pushkar and later referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer.

Hospital superintendent Dr Arvind Khare said 30 patients are currently undergoing treatment, while one has been discharged.

The deceased were identified as Pooja (28) and Vimla Devi (50), the police said.

Rescue operations were carried out by SDRF, Civil Defence and local police.

Traffic movement in the Pushkar Ghati area was affected following the accident as it led to a long jam.

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