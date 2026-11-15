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Home / Rajasthan / Panipat man, 31, backs out of marriage after 61-year-old Canadian woman reaches Rajasthan

Panipat man, 31, backs out of marriage after 61-year-old Canadian woman reaches Rajasthan

SHO says Nitin had met the Canadian woman through a dating app and had been in touch with her for around a year; as their relationship grew, they decided to marry

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 06:37 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The police intervened in the matter at the request of the Canadian Embassy after the woman approached it. iStock photo
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A 61-year-old Canadian woman who came to Rajasthan to marry a man she befriended on a dating app was left stranded after he allegedly refused to marry her because he found her too old when he met her, police said.

The incident took place in Neemrana in Behror district. The police intervened in the matter at the request of the Canadian Embassy after the woman approached it.

Neemrana SHO Surendra Yadav said that on Friday, police went to BB Builders Society and took the woman and the man to the station for questioning.

According to the police, the man, Nitin, is a 31-year-old resident of Panipat in Haryana.

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Nitin, the SHO said, had met the Canadian woman through a dating app and had been in touch with her for around a year. As their relationship grew, they decided to marry.

On November 11, the woman arrived in Delhi on a tourist visa.

Nitin received her at the airport and brought her to a flat belonging to his maternal uncle and aunt in Neemrana, where she stayed with him for two days.

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However, when she broached the subject of marriage, Nitin backed out over her age, Yadav said.

For now, the woman has been kept at a care centre in Kotputli, and efforts are on to facilitate her return to Canada.

Nitin, a teacher at a private school in Panipat, remains under questioning.

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