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Home / Rajasthan / 'Chaiwalaz' founder Rohit Sharma dies by suicide at home in Rajasthan's Dausa

'Chaiwalaz' founder Rohit Sharma dies by suicide at home in Rajasthan's Dausa

30-year-old Sharma started his entrepreneurial journey at 17 while he was still pursuing nursing studies by founding the 'Chaiwalaz' startup in Jaipur

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 01:37 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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'Chaiwalaz' founder Rohit Sharma allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Dausa, police said on Sunday.

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The 30-year-old resident of Saket Colony was found hanging on Saturday afternoon.

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Family members broke open the door, brought him down and rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, according to Kotwali police station officials.

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His body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Sharma's father, Hitendra Mohan Sharma, runs a medical store, while his wife is a teacher in a private school. The couple has a seven-year-old son.

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Sharma started his entrepreneurial journey at 17 while he was still pursuing nursing studies by founding the 'Chaiwalaz' startup in Jaipur.

He was also involved in social service activities in Dausa.

He opened his first tea cafe at Shipra Path in Mansarovar, Jaipur, and later expanded the venture by launching another outlet in the city.

In all, he had set up seven 'Chaiwalaz' outlets across different cities.

Around six months ago, he shut down all 'Chaiwalaz' outlets and turned to spirituality. He was seen visiting many religious places.

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