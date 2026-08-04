Contamination in rivers: SC suggests Rajasthan come out with 20-point resolution plan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suggested that the Rajasthan government prepare a 20-point resolution plan to deal with the issue of contamination in the Jojari, Bandi and Luni rivers in the state.

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The Jojari river passes through Jodhpur, the Bandi river flows through Pali, and the Luni river runs through Balotra. The Bandi and Jojari rivers merge with the Luni river near Balotra city.

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A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that the aim should be to find a lasting solution to the problem.

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The top court said that the entire industrial area in Pali is located along the river bank and in the long run, the state authorities may have to consider relocating industries away from the river.

"Let the state come out with a resolution plan," it said.

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The apex court was hearing a suo motu case concerning contamination in the Jojari river and had also flagged the issue of pollution in the Bandi and Luni rivers.

During the hearing, the Bench interacted virtually with the Rajasthan chief secretary, who told the court that the state acknowledged the seriousness of the issue.

"We are willing to submit a detailed action plan after due consultation with the stakeholders," the chief secretary said, adding that all efforts would be made to prevent contamination and pollution in the state's rivers.

Observing that multiple agencies were involved, the bench suggested that the chief secretary constitute a group of officers who would consult and work with the high-level ecosystem oversight committee and prepare a 20-point resolution plan.

"We will require the chief secretary to hold a meeting under the chairmanship of the high-powered committee and come back with a 20-point resolution plan," it said.

The Bench said there was a need to evolve a permanent monitoring mechanism for all the rivers in the state.

"We have no intention of destroying the employment which these companies generate, but not at the cost of the environment," it said.

The Bench said it would pass further orders on August 7.

The top court in November last year constituted a high-level ecosystem oversight committee to detect the fundamental maladies in the system, to supervise the remedial measures required to arrest further pollution and to give long-term suggestions for reversal of the damage already caused.

The apex court had last year said that contamination in the Jojari, Bandi and Luni rivers reflected a sustained "systemic collapse" of regulatory vigilance and "utter administrative apathy" stretching over nearly two decades.