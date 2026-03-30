Couple beaten to death at home in Rajasthan; police suspect murdered during loot

A couple was allegedly beaten to death with iron rods at their residence in Beawar district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police (SP) Beawar, Ratan Singh, said four people, including two minors, have been detained in connection with the incident. Prima facie, they were murdered with the intention of loot, he said.

Advertisement

The victims, Vinod Kumar Sharma (68) and his wife Purnima Sharma (65) both retired teachers were alone at home at the time of the incident as their son, a software engineer, was out of the city for work.

Advertisement

The incident came to light on Sunday evening when water continued to flow out of the couple's house, following which neighbours grew suspicious and informed a relative of the couple.

The relative and the neighbours, upon reaching the house, found the couple lying in a blood-soaked condition inside the premises. An iron rod was also found nearby, police said.

Advertisement

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Ajmer was called to collect evidence, and CCTV footage from nearby areas was examined.

The couple's son works in Gurugram and reached home on Sunday night after being informed about the incident, police added.

The SP said that the postmortem of the bodies is being conducted.