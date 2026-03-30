icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Rajasthan / Couple beaten to death at home in Rajasthan; police suspect murdered during loot

Couple beaten to death at home in Rajasthan; police suspect murdered during loot

The incident came to light on Sunday evening when water continued to flow out of the couple's house, following which neighbours grew suspicious and informed a relative of the couple

article_Author
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 03:44 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

A couple was allegedly beaten to death with iron rods at their residence in Beawar district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police (SP) Beawar, Ratan Singh, said four people, including two minors, have been detained in connection with the incident. Prima facie, they were murdered with the intention of loot, he said.

Advertisement

The victims, Vinod Kumar Sharma (68) and his wife Purnima Sharma (65) both retired teachers were alone at home at the time of the incident as their son, a software engineer, was out of the city for work.

Advertisement

The incident came to light on Sunday evening when water continued to flow out of the couple's house, following which neighbours grew suspicious and informed a relative of the couple.

The relative and the neighbours, upon reaching the house, found the couple lying in a blood-soaked condition inside the premises. An iron rod was also found nearby, police said.

Advertisement

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Ajmer was called to collect evidence, and CCTV footage from nearby areas was examined.

The couple's son works in Gurugram and reached home on Sunday night after being informed about the incident, police added.

The SP said that the postmortem of the bodies is being conducted.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts