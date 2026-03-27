Cross-border drone drug drop foiled in Sriganganagar, 5 held

Rajasthan police have seized 20 packets of heroin, weighing around 10 kg, allegedly dropped by a drone from Pakistan in a field near a village in Sriganganagar.

Advertisement

Police said on Friday that the drone dropped the consignment on Thursday before returning across the border. Acting on prior intelligence, members of a Punjab-based drug network had positioned themselves near the border to retrieve the consignment.

Advertisement

However, their movement in a field close to the international border raised suspicion, prompting locals to alert the police. Police teams then cordoned off the area and apprehended the five accused while they were attempting to collect the packets.

Advertisement

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Kirtan Singh and Sonu Singh, all residents of Jalalabad in Fazilka district of Punjab. Two local aides, Ranjit Singh and Ramesh Singh, who allegedly facilitated their movement in the area, were also arrested.

All five accused would be jointly interrogated by state and central agencies, officials said.

Advertisement

Police officials noted a new pattern in the consignment, saying that the packets were wrapped in white material instead of the yellow packaging typically used in earlier drone drops in Rajasthan and Punjab.